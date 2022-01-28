Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

NDAQ stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $134.21 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.73 and a 200-day moving average of $196.20.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

