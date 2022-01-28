Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amphenol Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.05.

APH stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,536. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its position in Amphenol by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.