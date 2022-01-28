Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Continental Resources stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 248,864 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 120,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 81,416 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

