Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hess Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.11 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Shares of HES opened at $89.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 142.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $94.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Hess by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess by 14.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 158.73%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

