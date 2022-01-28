Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.73) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($4.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.97) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08.
Shares of MDGL stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $142.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 107,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,290,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
