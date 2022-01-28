Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 28th (AEM, AX, CCI, CFR, CHPT, CMBM, GD, RMD, STM, WNEB)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 28th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $84.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley to a buy rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $184.00 target price on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a market perform rating.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a peer perform rating.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $241.00 price target on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to an outperform rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

