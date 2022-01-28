Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.56 and last traded at $31.56. 451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 46,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $526.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $331,470.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $278,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 130.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 108.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

