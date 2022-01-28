Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ERO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

TSE:ERO opened at C$15.90 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.50 and a 12 month high of C$29.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.96.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.6422707 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

