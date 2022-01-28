ESBC Price Tops $0.0330 on Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $45,840.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

