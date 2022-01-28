ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SINV) Trading Up 3.3%

ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SINV)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.26. Approximately 437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.