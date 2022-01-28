Ether Zero (ETZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $525.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $117,413.63 and $525.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 61.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.69 or 0.06786489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00066652 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

