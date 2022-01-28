Ethereum Gold Price Hits $0.0109 on Top Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $219,377.04 and $5.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00040820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00104450 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

