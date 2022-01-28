Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Hits Market Cap of $147,353.06

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 87.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $147,353.06 and $262.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 54.5% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00105565 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,533,634 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

