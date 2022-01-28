Etherparty Market Capitalization Achieves $359,267.82 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $359,267.82 and $62,698.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00106951 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.