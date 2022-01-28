ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $19.75. 76,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 88,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.