Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.26

Shares of Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.26 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 21.90 ($0.30). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 22.30 ($0.30), with a volume of 5,623,075 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £627.50 million and a P/E ratio of -223.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 27.90 and a quick ratio of 27.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.26.

About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurasia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurasia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.