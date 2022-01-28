Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Up 604.2% in January

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, an increase of 604.2% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGFEY opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.56.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.20 ($1.36) to €1.30 ($1.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.