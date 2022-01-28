Euronav NV to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.77) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Euronav in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.73). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

EURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ING Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

