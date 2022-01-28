Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.19

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $3.15. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 805 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on ETCMY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.80) to €13.20 ($15.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

About Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

