Evan Sharp Sells 59,696 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Friday, January 21st, Evan Sharp sold 56,970 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,390.90.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08.

PINS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,727,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,636,516. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Guggenheim lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.