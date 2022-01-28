EvenCoin Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $48,232.70 and approximately $4,564.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.81 or 0.00257975 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006638 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000899 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.23 or 0.01117172 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

