Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Eventbrite in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

NYSE:EB traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.68. 7,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.93. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,042,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 584,867 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 91,253 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

