Everest (ID) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Everest has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Everest has a total market capitalization of $30.23 million and $247,515.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048866 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.24 or 0.06639244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00053961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,964.14 or 0.99792776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052041 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.