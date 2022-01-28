Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.44. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 1,415,265 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 135,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 472,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

