Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) vs. Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Financial Review

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Exact Sciences and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -46.14% -11.53% -6.21% Absci -1,332.67% -258.68% -19.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Exact Sciences and Absci, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 1 10 0 2.91 Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17

Exact Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $136.09, suggesting a potential upside of 97.49%. Absci has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 342.93%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exact Sciences and Absci’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.49 billion 7.96 -$848.53 million ($4.97) -13.87 Absci $4.78 million 113.70 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

Absci has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Absci on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

