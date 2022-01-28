eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $214,740.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $214,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $222,840.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $231,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $242,910.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $260,730.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $274,860.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $272,880.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $303,570.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $301,950.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $322,740.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $324,090.00.

eXp World stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,481,000 after purchasing an additional 831,910 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,632,000 after purchasing an additional 424,634 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 213,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,161,000 after acquiring an additional 182,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

