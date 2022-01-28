Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) CFO Purchases $34,680.00 in Stock

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) CFO David Alan Barta purchased 6,800 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE EXTN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 1,611,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $168.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. Exterran Co. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Exterran by 612.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 86,133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exterran by 456.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,657 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in Exterran by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exterran by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 133,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

