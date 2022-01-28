Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by Cartica Management LLC

Cartica Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,347 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet accounts for about 4.1% of Cartica Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cartica Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Fabrinet worth $21,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FN. Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.78.

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $105.40. 176,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average of $106.57. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

