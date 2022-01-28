FansTime Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market cap of $234,086.76 and $31,439.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00105565 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

