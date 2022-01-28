Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.18

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 566703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

FANUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fanuc Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

