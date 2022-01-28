Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Farfetch by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 967,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,530,000 after purchasing an additional 445,822 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Farfetch by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 659.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 136,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 118,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.