Fathom Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 5,637 call options on the company. This is an increase of 670% compared to the average volume of 732 call options.

In other Fathom news, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 150,000 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $3,618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Harley sold 200,000 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $4,824,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,303 shares of company stock worth $8,609,732 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fathom by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fathom in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fathom by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fathom by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTHM stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. 77,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,175. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. Fathom has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $207.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $100.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on shares of Fathom in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

