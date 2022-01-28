FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of FB Financial worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 36,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBK. Truist Financial increased their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

