FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.35. FedNat shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 96,018 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get FedNat alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.06). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. The business had revenue of $65.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedNat Holding will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FedNat in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in FedNat in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in FedNat in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in FedNat in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 40.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.