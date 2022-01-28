Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($45.20) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.43) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,560 ($48.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,573.33 ($34.72).

LON FEVR opened at GBX 2,002.46 ($27.02) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,635.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,478.65. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,998 ($26.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,871 ($38.73). The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.64.

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($33.49) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($26,956.42).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

