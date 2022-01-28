FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) & Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Critical Review

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

FibroGen has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumos Pharma has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FibroGen and Lumos Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen $176.32 million 7.37 -$189.29 million ($2.33) -6.01 Lumos Pharma $170,000.00 446.85 -$5.66 million ($3.29) -2.76

Lumos Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FibroGen. FibroGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lumos Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FibroGen and Lumos Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen -75.62% -58.92% -26.22% Lumos Pharma N/A -25.86% -23.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FibroGen and Lumos Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen 1 8 1 0 2.00 Lumos Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

FibroGen currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 110.56%. Lumos Pharma has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 208.03%. Given Lumos Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lumos Pharma is more favorable than FibroGen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of FibroGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of FibroGen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lumos Pharma beats FibroGen on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. The company was founded by Thomas B. Neff on September 29, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

