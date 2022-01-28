Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading Down 0.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.38 and last traded at $48.38. 218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 19.42% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.