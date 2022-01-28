Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Shares Down 0.7%

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.29. Approximately 22,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

