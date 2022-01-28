Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, an increase of 552.8% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ONEQ stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $63.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

