Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 1.8% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 8,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 802,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,624,000 after acquiring an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.47. The company had a trading volume of 57,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $121.31. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

