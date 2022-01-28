Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) shares rose 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF by 110.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $507,000.

