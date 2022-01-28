Filecoin (FIL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $381.19 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Filecoin has a market cap of $3.05 billion and approximately $381.19 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $19.72 or 0.00052098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00048557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.31 or 0.06689767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,771.79 or 0.99783978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 154,473,177 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

