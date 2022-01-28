Financial Comparison: Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) vs. TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO)

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Harmonic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Harmonic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Harmonic and TROOPS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 1 4 1 3.00 TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harmonic currently has a consensus target price of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 20.34%. Given Harmonic’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Harmonic is more favorable than TROOPS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harmonic and TROOPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $378.83 million 2.74 -$29.27 million $0.06 168.53 TROOPS $4.29 million 107.99 -$67.92 million N/A N/A

Harmonic has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Profitability

This table compares Harmonic and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic 1.42% 6.82% 2.89% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Harmonic beats TROOPS on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies. The Cable Access segment offers solutions to cable operators. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

