Financial Survey: Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) vs. Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 9.2, suggesting that its stock price is 820% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Howard Hughes and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus price target of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.32%. Given Howard Hughes’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes -7.70% -0.77% -0.31% Highlands REIT -103.96% -11.68% -8.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Howard Hughes and Highlands REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $699.49 million 7.09 -$26.15 million ($1.16) -77.53 Highlands REIT $28.94 million 3.91 -$33.59 million N/A N/A

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Highlands REIT on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments. The Master Planned Communities segment focuses on the development and sale of land in large-scale, long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada, Houston, Texas, and Columbia, Maryland. The Seaport District operates approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, and entertainment properties situated in three primary locations in New York, New York: Pier 17, Historic Area/Uplands, and Tin Building. The Strategic Developments segment is involved in other real estate assets in the form of entitled and unentitled land and residential condominium developments. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

Highlands REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility. The company was founded in December 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

