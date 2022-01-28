Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.

Finnair Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNNNF)

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

