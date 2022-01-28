Finnovate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FNVT) Short Interest Down 67.2% in January

Finnovate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FNVT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the December 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FNVT opened at $9.83 on Friday. Finnovate Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $9.89.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

