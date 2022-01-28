Fintel (LON:FNTL) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) dropped 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 226 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 226 ($3.05). Approximately 21,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 38,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.17).

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63. The firm has a market cap of £232.51 million and a PE ratio of 25.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 226.93.

In other Fintel news, insider David Thompson purchased 23,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £49,713.30 ($67,071.37).

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

