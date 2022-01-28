Finxflo (FXF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $268,992.00

Finxflo (CURRENCY:FXF) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Finxflo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Finxflo has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Finxflo has a market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $268,992.00 worth of Finxflo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00106000 BTC.

About Finxflo

Finxflo (CRYPTO:FXF) is a coin. Finxflo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,810,194 coins. Finxflo’s official Twitter account is @finxflo

According to CryptoCompare, “FinxFlo (FXF) is a global crypto brokerage designed to help traders access the best prices with an unparalleled level of transparency and efficiency. By aggregating offers from the world’s leading exchanges, FXF helps to eliminate market distortions and achieve the optimum buy or sell price for all orders. “

Finxflo Coin Trading

