First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of First American Financial worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First American Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FAF. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.49.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $81.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.