First Bank Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for First Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). First Bank had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Bank has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Bank by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bank by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,000.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.